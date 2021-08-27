Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien says he would have loved to play with Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard.

The Manchester United and Liverpool legends are one of the most naturally gifted English players in history.



Scholes won the Premier League title 11 times during his remarkable career. Gerrard, on the other hand, never managed to land his hands on the trophy, however, he won nine title including the UEFA Champions League across a 17-year playing career for the Reds, scoring 186 goals in an amazing 710 appearances,



Having played against them during his days at Chelsea, the former Ghana international would have loved to play with both players.

"I would have loved to play with Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard," Essien told Premier League Productions.



"Scholes was a player I always dreamt of playing together with him in the same but it did not materialize.



"With Gerrard, he was just a phenomenal player with Liverpool and I loved it anytime I played against him," he added.