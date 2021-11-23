I would have played for Germany if I had remained at Hertha Berlin - K.P Boateng

Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed what stop him from playing for Germany

Boateng played in his youth days for Germany



The player naturalized for Ghana and played at the 2010 World Cup



Ghanaian midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he would have earned a call-up to the German national team if he had stayed at Hertha Berlin.



Despite playing for Germany’s youth team, Boateng switched nationalities to represent Ghana later on.



The 34-year-old who started his career with Hertha Berlin but moved to England to play for Portsmouth, and Spurs before going on to play for several other clubs in Europe.

The player disclosed that he would have earned a call up to the German national team if he had stayed for a while with his childhood club. "I was twenty, I was the owner and things were going well. I was at my house; my family was here. But then comes Tottenham,” Boateng stated.



Although he has no regrets for choosing Ghana, the player said, "I should have stayed at Hertha for another two or three years, maybe I would have become a player for the German national team."



Kevin-Prince Boateng played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup with the Black Stars.



