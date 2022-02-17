I would have resigned by now, if I was GFA President - Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former GFA president

Politician and Former President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe says taking responsibility by resigning from office is NOT a culture in Ghana.

Dr. Tamakloe said many officials in government with respect to the GFA do not have what it takes to resign when the need arises.



He said if that culture were to be there a lot of people including those in higher positions would have left their seats by now. He added that officials do not have shame. Dr. Tamakloe said until the country develops that culture, there will always be retrogression.



“We don’t have the culture of resignation if we had it, a lot of seats would be vacant by now and until we develop that the country will not go anywhere because some of them have no shame, they don’t know how to pick up a pen to resign and that is the problem”.



Dr. Tamakloe citing the recent abysmal performance of the Black Stars amidst finding a new coach for the next game which is the Qatar 2023 world cup qualifiers, said if he was the Chairman or President of the GFA, he would have resigned by now.

Answering the question on why GFA Presidents cannot stand-up to Sports Ministers on certain issues on GTV Sports+, Dr. Tamakloe said ”it looks like those who are supposed to be in charge are being controlled by people in the background and so when serious issues pop up, they find themselves wanting”.



“In Africa, governments will keep on supporting football but when they want to dictate to you the President of the GFA must be bold enough and call it bluff”.



Dr. Tamakloe added that if people keep quiet and allow the rot to happen over and over again there will be disaster adding that GFA Presidents should be bold in making decisions.



“It is only through this that we will learn how govern ourselves and be discipline but we keep quiet over such issues and time and again it happens and that is where the problem is”, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe posited.