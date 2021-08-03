'I would love to have him in my team' - Odartey Lamptey expresses love for Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Elmina Sharks head coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his affection for Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

The Brazilain joined Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko before the 2020/21 football season.



The midfielder established himself as a critical player for the side in the just-ended season despite failing to win a trophy.



The 28-year-old silenced all his critics with five goals, seven assists, and 3 Man of The Match awards in his first ever experience on the continent.



And according to Nii Odartey Lamptey, the Brazilian is the kind of player he will love to have in his team but added that it is impossible.

"Fabio Gama will be the first player I would always wish to have in my team but no way to have him now," he told Elmina-based Ahomka FM.



Gama has returned to his country for holidays after failing to propel Kotoko to the MTN FA Cup final.



Gama signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League giants.