I would love to play for Pyramid FC before I leave Egypt - Yaw Annor

Ghanaian striker Yaw Annor

Ghanaian striker Yaw Annor, currently showcasing his talents at Ismaily FC, has expressed his ardent desire to don the colors of Pyramid FC before bidding farewell to Egypt.

With aspirations soaring high, Annor's eagerness to make his mark with the prestigious Pyramid FC has garnered attention and speculation within the footballing community.



Speaking to Kumasi based radio station Annor said:



"Would love to play for Pyramid FC in the future and I will do that before I leave Egypt,"



Annor is a former youth international for Ghana. He featured for the Ghana national under-17 football team in 2013.

The 23-year-old scored 22 goals in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to win the goal king award after a keen contest with Asante Kotoko forward Frank Etouga Mbella.



The pacy striker signed a five-year deal with the Egyptian top-flight side.



Annor previously had stints in Spain for CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF and also won his first silverware with Bechem United in the 2016 MTN FA Cup.