I would love to play in Kotoko vs Hearts Super clash – Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom 610x400 Samuel Inkoom, Hearts of Oak player

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U-20 star, Samuel Inkoom relishes playing in this weekend’s Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

The two most successful Ghanaian clubs are billed to lock horns in the second meeting of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Speaking to Starr FM, Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that he would love to play in the unpredictable game.

“If someone says he or she knows the scoreline it’s a lie. This is a game that you need character, it is a game that as a player I want to play because people get to see you,” Samuel Inkoom indicated.

According to information gathered, the former Black Stars regular has signed a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

He has been training with the capital-based club for quite some time and is expected to be part of the squad of the Phobians for next season.

 

