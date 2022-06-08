0
Menu
Sports

I would start Afriyie Barnieh over Afena-Gyan at Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Daniel Barnieh 537x400 Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Hearts, Kotoko and Black Stars midfielder Charles Taylor says that he would have started Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh over AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan if he was coach of the team.

The former player is unhappy with the treatment meted out to local players by coaches of the Black Stars.

Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah were sent home in the run-up to Madagascar and Central African Republic game but were later recalled for the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Many times players who play in the Ghana Premier  League are barely called and if they do, they are only turned into training horses.

Charles Taylor believes that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is a more skilful and better player than Felix Afena  Gyan but is being overlooked because he is a local player.

“Afriyie Barnieh is more skilful than Afena Gyan. I would start Barnieh if I were to be the head coach of the Black Stars”

The Hearts of Oak ace has been recalled to the squad after being sent packing for the two AFCON qualifiers.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia