I wouldn’t have awarded a penalty for Black Stars if he was in charge - Referee

John Mensah-Dapaah

South African-based Ghanaian referee John Mensah-Dapaah has waded into the controversy erupting in the postmortem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa.

Mensah-Dapaah, who officiates in the National League in Western Cape, says he wouldn’t have awarded the penalty in favour of Ghana if he was the center man in charge of last Sunday’s clash involving the four-time AFCON winners and the Rainbow nation.



“If I were the center referee I wouldn’t have awarded the penalty because there seem to be a case of simulation on that situation,” he told Andy Obeng Kwaku on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



South Africa’s football association has officially notified FIFA over their dissatisfaction with the performance of Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye and other match officials in the game.

The Bafana Bafana have levelled a number of claims against Ghana including match manipulation, match fixing, bribery and corruption.



In a war of words, the Ghana FA have responded to a statement issued by SAFA and labelled their allegations as disrespectful.



Referee Mensah-Dapaah officiated in Ghana during the 2010 season.