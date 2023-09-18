ICT learning among students critical to developing solutions in key sectors – Deputy Minister

The 2023 edition of the 'Seeds for the Future' program climaxed on September 15

Global provider of ICT, Huawei Ghana, has successfully climaxed the 2023 edition of the ‘Seeds for the Future’ program, with a renewed emphasis on students taking ICT-related programs to propel socio-economic development.

This year’s cohort saw about 40 female tertiary students graduating out of the 70 students shortlisted for the various ICT training courses. The participants were taken through an eight-day training and mentoring program, as well as career development courses.



The Deputy Minister of Communications, Ama Pomaa Boateng, who delivered the keynote speech on behalf of the sector minster, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, noted that ICT has become critical for solving problems and addressing the skills gap especially among the youth.



She stressed that the studying and implementation of ICT-based programs and skills will ensure that Ghana can play a critical role in key sectors of the domestic and global economy.



“For instance, tele-medicine is a critical sector to look at in order to develop solutions that can serve communities particularly in rural areas. We must also equally pay attention to the agriculture and health sectors,” the deputy minister said.



She also advocated for increased investment from the private sector to propel the ICT growth and development, while encouraging the education ministry to ensure ICT programs are prioritized in schools to unearth more Ghanaian talents in the space.

Ama Pomaa Boateng however urged the 2023 cohort of the 'Seeds for the Future’ program to make practical use of the lessons and guidance given them during the training.



The Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakari, on her part said the government will continue to make critical investments towards ensuring ICT learning becomes conducive for students seeking to take the career path.



“The importance of studying ICT cannot be overemphasized as we have seen how critical it can be deployed to resolve real-time problems in education, healthcare, communications among others and I want give the assurance that government is keen on making the needed investments to improve the ICT learning space,” she noted.



The Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Kweku Essuman Quansah, in his remarks, said the 'Seeds for the Future' program has over the past few years prioritized the training of ICT talents across the globe, with the aim of addressing the widening industry skills gaps in the ICT industry.



“In the space of 2 years, trained 80,000 young girls in relevant ICT courses and we are here once again to witness the closing ceremony of an initiative that underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, diversity and collaboration,” he shared.

Overall, some 70 female university students were taken through an 8-day intensive online training offering them ICT and STEM related courses.



Participants undertook cutting-edge courses like 5G, AI, Digital Power and Cloud Computing while helping to build their leadership capabilities. They were also taken through mentorship and career guidance sessions that will provide them with insight from experienced industry professionals.



The best students from this year’s cohort were awarded cash prices and ICT equipment from Huawei Ghana.



