IJSDA Gala scheduled for Oct 31

Source: GNA

Four clubs have so far confirmed their participation in the maiden Independent Juvenile Sports Development Association (IJSDA) Gala competition schedule for Accra on Sunday, October 31.

Osumanu Salisu, the Director of IJSDA, who disclosed this to the GNA Sport in Accra on Monday, named the clubs as Asoyaa F/C, Madina International F/C, Mobile Phone People, and Super Strikers.



He said the aim of the competition was to unearth talents for the local and international clubs and also help the up-and-coming footballers to develop their talents.



Mr. Salisu said the IJSDA, a Non-Governmental Organization sought to promote and develop talents for the Ghanaian and international markets and would organize more competitions such as knock-out, gala, and league in the coming years.

"We are going to organize more competitions in the coming years and we, therefore, need your support in terms of sponsorship to enable us to realize our dreams," the Director said.



He expressed the hope that more clubs would register for the upcoming gala in order to make it a success, Mr. Salisu added.