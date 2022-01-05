IPC President to call on President Nana Addo

President of IPC, Mr. Andrew George William Parsons

Source: GNA

Mr. Andrew George William Parsons President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), will on Tuesday, January 5, call on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

A statement from the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) said the visit forms part of Mr. Andrew Parsons, four-day official visit to Ghana.



It said he would also hold meetings with key stakeholders in Ghana Sports, and chiefly hold discussions with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ussif Mustapha.

According to the statement, the meeting with Ghanaian Sports Authorities would center on how the IPC can collaborate with the Ghana government to further enhance Ghana's enviable role in global Paralympic sports.