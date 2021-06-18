Ibadan beggars say dem lose N5m after goment change dia location

Beggars dey popular for Muslim dominated areas in Nigeria

Some beggars wey dey stay Ibadan for south west Nigeria say dem dey count dia loss wey reach N5 million after goment relocate dem from Unguwar Sabo to Akinyele part of di city.

For statement wey di state goment release dem say relocation of di beggars dey necessary in order for dem to dey help dem and monitor dia activities.



But di beggars claim, di hurry hurry nature of di relocation dey part of di reason dem lose up to N5m from dia former base.



Dem say wia dem dey before Unguwar Sabo dey more central and give dem better access to Ibadan compared to Akinyele area wey dey a bit out of di city.



Di beggars also claim say goment no seek dia advice or ask dem to prepare before di relocation, dat goment just decide to carry out di exercise one time without consultation.



Ibrahim Mohammed na di chairmo of di blind pipo among di beggars and e tell BBC say dem no like dia present location for Akinfele for many reasons.



"Goment send us letter on di day and na dat same day dem relocate us without giving us time to prepare. Dis na wetin make us lose about N5m due to di relocation."

"But since na goment action no way to fight di issue, we accept am like dat."



Mustapha Umar wey be chairmo of crippled among di beggars say action of Oyo state goment no good at all as dem no allow dem prepare before relocation.



"Wetin dis goment do no good at all just because we be beggars no mean say we no get rights."



For now di beggars say dem get some demands from Oyo state goment regarding wetin dem want dem to do for Akinfele area for dem to enjoy di place.



