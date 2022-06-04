3
Ibrahim Danlad gets late Black Stars call-up

ExRqIGGXMAMRz7f Ibrahim Danlad Black Stars Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper, Ibrahim Danlad has been called up to replace Richard Ofori for the Kiri Cup (four nation tournament) in Japan.

Richard Ofori - reported to camp in Accra on Thursday but checks revealed after training that he had aggravated a hamstring injury and could not travel with the team hence the decision to draft in Ibrahim Danlad for the trip to Japan.

Richard Ofori’s club - Orlando Pirates have been duly informed of the unfortunate setback as he is due back in South Africa for recuperation.

The medical team of the Black Stars would carry out further investigations (MRI scans) in Accra to confirm the extent of the injury before he departs for Johannesburg.

The Black Stars will play against Chile, Tunisia, and host Japan from June 10-14 as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament in November this year.

