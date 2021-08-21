Ibrahim Danland bids farewell to King Faisal as he returns to Kotoko

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danland has bid farewell to King Faisal following the expiration of his loan deal.

“What a way to reach our goal this season. We pushed harder and never gave up. Thanks to the Management, Technical team, The Playing body and the Supporters Very Grateful to you all for the wonderful stay All the best of luck next season," he wrote on Twitter.



Danland has returned to Asante Kotoko with reports claiming that he is close to joining Division One League club Nsoatreman FC.



Danland has a contract with Kotoko where he is the fourth choice behind Razak Abalora, Felix Annan, and Kwame Baah.



The 18-year-old is said to have agreed on terms with Nsoatreman for a loan deal.



It would be his third consecutive loan after last season's spell with King Faisal who escaped relegation on the final day.



Before that, he featured for Berekum Chelsea in the truncated 2019/20 season.

