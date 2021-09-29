Ibrahim Mustapha: Midfielder named in Team of The Week in Serbian second-tier

He is currently the top scorer in the Serbian Prva Liga

Attacking midfielder, Ibrahim Mustapha, has been named as the best performing player in his role after match day 9 in the Serbian Prva Liga.

Mustapha executed a brace for his club Mitrovica Radnicki in their 3-0 win over Macva on the road.



The 21-year-old was on target in the 45 and 51minutes to seal victory for the visitors after teammate Ognjen Dimitrić had given them a breakthrough in the 24th minute.



Mustapha's speed, intelligence on the ball, and vision for the final ball rank him as the best in the league.

He has been involved in more goals than any other player in the league.



The on-loan Red Star Belgrade player has an attacking contribution of 5 goals and 3 assists in 9 matches.



