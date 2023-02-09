Ibrahim Mustapha buzzing after joining LASK Linz

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Mustapha

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Mustapha has indicated that he cannot wait to start his stint with new club LASK Linz.

The talented youngster on Tuesday, February 7, completed a move from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to sign for the Austrian Bundesliga club.



“Offensive talent Ibrahim Mustapha strengthens the LASK attack, he comes to Linz from the top Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. The 22-year-old Ghanaian can also play on the wings in addition to the centre-forward position and has signed with the Linz athletes until 2026,” an official club statement from the Austrian club said.



Speaking in his first interview after the move, a delighted Ibrahim Mustapha said he is eager to get started.

"My first impression of LASK is very positive, there is a real spirit of optimism. I'm really looking forward to starting training tomorrow and starting the spring with LASK in the new Raiffeisen Arena,” the Ghanaian youngster said.



Ibrahim Mustapha has become the fourth Ghanaian player to have ever played for LASK Linz.



In recent times, Samuel Tetteh was a poster boy for the club. Mustapha will now hope to make a name for himself while at the club.