Ibrahim Mustapha hails LASK Linz' win over WSG Tirol as 'great victory'

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 06 At 5.03.05 PM.jpeg Ibrahim Mustapha (right) congratulated by teammates

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Ibrahim Mustapha, has described LASK Linz' win over WSG Tirol as a "great victory" following his impressive performance during the match.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to express his joy after netting his first goal for the club and providing an assist.

"Great Victory ????????Happy To Score My First Goal For @laskofficial," he posted.

The game, which took place on Sunday, saw Mustapha open the scoring in the 22nd minute after receiving a long ball from Sascha Horvath and placing a well-struck right-footed shot past the Tirol goalkeeper. He then provided an assist for Keito Nakamura in the 34th minute, doubling Lask's lead.

Despite Tirol leveling the scoreline with two quick goals after half-time, Lask secured a crucial victory thanks to Robert Zulj's injury-time winner.

Mustapha's impressive display playing as the focal point of attack undoubtedly boosted the young forward, who was substituted off in the 77th minute.

The win keeps LASK Linz in third position in the Austria Bundesliga table with 37 points, just one point behind second-placed Rapid Vienna.

Source: footballghana.com
