Ibrahim Mustapha scores and assist at FC Radnicki thump Timok in Serbia

It was a sublime performance from Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha who willed Radnicki Mitrovica to a 5-2 win over Timok 1919 at the Gradski Stadion in the Serbia PRVA Liga.

Mustapha was on target for FK Radnicki, earned two spot-kicks, and then set up a goal for the home side in 79 minutes of action on Saturday.



The attacking midfielder was awarded the first penalty in the 4th minute that shot FK Radnicki in the lead after Zivorad Arnautovic converted from the spot.



Ibrahim Mustapha later recorded his first goal of the season in the 24th minute to put his club back on top when Ivan Dragicevic restored parity for the visitors before halftime.

Radnicki Mitrovica totally dominated their opponents in the second period of the game, with Mustapha the catalyst of two additional goals. A second penalty in the 64th minute and an assist for Vladimir Ilic to register the fourth goal for FK Radnicki.



The former EurAfrica prodigy recently extended his loan deal with Radnicki Mitrovica in the second-tier league from Red Star Belgrade. Radnicki Mitrovica is third on the league table with 4 points after two league games.