Ibrahim Mustapha scores, assists in LASK's win over WSG Tirol

Ibrahim Mustapha (second right) congratulated by teammates

LASK secured a 3-2 away win against WSG Tirol on matchday 20 of the Austria Bundesliga with a standout performance from Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha.

In the 22nd minute, Mustapha netted his first goal for the club, placing a well-struck right-footed shot past the Tirol goalkeeper after receiving a long ball from Sascha Horvath.



He followed this up with an assist for Keito Nakamura in the 34th minute, doubling Lask's lead.



Despite Tirol leveling the scoreline with two quick goals after half-time, Lask secured a crucial victory thanks to Robert Zulj's injury-time winner.

Ibrahim's impressive display playing as the focal point of attack undoubtedly boosted the 22-year-old, who was substituted in the 77th minute.



Lask's win keeps them in third position in the Austria Bundesliga table with 37 points, just one point behind second-placed Rapid Vienna.



Ibrahim's first goal and assist for the club will be a welcome boost for the young forward as he continues to settle in.