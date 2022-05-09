0
Ibrahim Mustapha scores incredible goal in Serbia

Ibrahim Mustapha21 Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha scored an incredible goal to help Novi Pazar secure an important victory 3-0 victory against Metalac.

The victory puts Pazar in a strong position to stay in the Serbian Super League.

Ibrahim, owned by giants Red Star Belgrade, picked up the ball in his own half and sped past a couple of challenges before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

That wasn't all; right after the goal, there was a spectacular celebration, which you can see in the video.

The Red Star Belgrade management have been pleased with Mustapha's loan performance in Novi Pazar.

