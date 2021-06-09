Ibrahim Salifu hails coach Samuel Boadu's impact at Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu, has lauded the impact of head coach, Samuel Boadu on the club.

The young enterprising gaffer has rejuvenated the club following his appointment as the head coach of the club prior to the start of the second half of the season.



Before their draw against Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games, the Phobians recorded five wins without conceding.



“He has really transformed the team and it is because of him we are playing with a lot of confidence," Ibrahim Salifu told Graphic Sports.



“His man-management is second to none and I can only praise him for our current form."

"I believe he has what it takes to lead his to the title,” said Ibrahim whose form has improved under Coach Boadu," he added.



The Phobians are looking forward to a first league title in 2009 having failed to annex the biggest domestic prize in the last decade.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC in the matchday 29 games at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.