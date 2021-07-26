‘Ibrahim Salifu’s level has dropped after joining Hearts of Oak’ – Coach Ignatius

• Ibrahim Salifu had his first taste of premiership football under coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

• He was adjudged as the best local footballer at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards



• Salifu has won the Ghana Premier League with Accra Hearts of Oak and will play in the FA Cup semis



Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has claimed that Accra Hearts of Oak couldn’t fully utilize the potential of midfielder Ibrahim Salifu in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim played the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season under coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu at Techiman Eleven Wonders where he won Five Man of the Match Awards.



Salifu left the mid-table club in Techiman to join giant Accra Hearts of Oak before the start of second round of the Ghana Premier League in February 2021, where he established himself as one of the current household name in the Ghana Premier League.

He won the Ghana Premier League with the Phobians for the first time since 2009 and was also adjudged at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards as the Best Local-Based Footballer.



But according to coach Ignatius who gave him his first taste of Premiership football, Salifu couldn’t maintain his form from Techiman when he joined Accra Hearts of Oak.



“I think Salifu Ibrahim's level has dropped after he joining Hearts of Oak,” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.



