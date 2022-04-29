Ibrahim Tanko advises Europe-born players ready to play for Ghana to show commitment

93116300

Former Black Stars forward Ibrahim Tanko says European-born Ghanaians ready to represent the senior national team should be prepared to play the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with some Europe-based players including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.



But the ex-Borussia Dortmund player insists they have to also participate in the AFCON qualifiers if they are eligible to play.



“Once they are all Ghanaians, they are entitled to play for the national team but it will depend on the coach. If the technical team thinks those players can help, why not?," he told Bryt FM.



“Fortunately for us, we have three or four AFCON qualifiers to play before the World Cup, however, players who are ready to switch nationality have to join the team to express their readiness for the World Cup”

“To me, any player who wants to go the World Cup must play in the AFCON qualifiers, they need to show their readiness to the team. I believe the technical will talk to those players”



“Any foreign player who wants to switch nationality must show commitment by playing in the upcoming qualifiers. If you are not ready for the qualifiers it means you are not ready for the World Cup too.”



Ibrahim Tanko was assistant coach of the Black Stars during Kwesi Appiah's second spell in charge of the Black Stars.



He is currently the Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.