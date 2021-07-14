Ibrahim Tanko contacted about coaching job at Nigeria giants Enyimba FC

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has been approached by Nigeria giants Enyimba FC over the coaching job, Kumasi-based Light FM have reported.

Ibrahim Tanko, 43, has been contacted to take up the job at the Aba state ahead of the 2021-22 season.



The former Borussia Dortmund forward is currently unattached since losing his role as assistant coach of the Black Stars.



He has also been replaced by Annor Walker as coach of the CHAN team.

Tanko is yet to return to club football since his last job at FC Cologne as an assistant coach back in the 2011-12 season.



He was previously linked with the coaching job at Hearts of Oak before Samuel Boadu was eventually appointed.



The Ghanaian gaffer has had stints at Frieburg (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan and FC Cologne in (Germany).