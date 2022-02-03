Ibrahim Tanko deserves the Back Stars job – NPP Executive

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Aziz Harunah Futah, an executive of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), has argued that former Black Stars B head coach, Ibrahim Tanko deserves to be the Black Stars coach.
According to Haruna, unless the Ghana Football Association(GFA) wants to do the unthinkable, the former Black Stars assistant coach is the perfect fit for the job.
He asserted that Tanko is better than GFA's preferred successor for Milovan Rajevac, Otto Addo.
"I don’t see Otto Addo being the head coach of the Black Stars. Because of what? If it’s about the experience, Tanko has it. Tanko has also been an assistant coach for Dortmund before. Apart from that Tanko moved to be the assistant of the Cameroon National Team. He has also assisted Kwesi Appiah so the experience is there. So, you compare Tanko and Otto Addo, Tanko is far ahead. Unless the FA wants to play mystery, either than that Tanko is far ahead of Otto Addo. What is he (Otto Addo) coming to do? He is working with Dortmund. Tanko has also had the same role at Dortmund." He said on Kasapa FM.
He continued that, even if any other coach aside from Addo is handed the job, Tanko should be appointed as an assistant.
"He (Tanko) is a Ghanaian, he has worn the Black Stars jersey before so they should give him the opportunity. I don’t know why they don’t want to give him that opportunity. In fact, I don’t know. And even if they will about someone else like the other coach from UK (Chris Hughton) I believe Tank must assist him." He added.
GFA is reportedly in advance talks with Otto Addo to become the next Black Stars coach.
Other reports also claim that the government has backed former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton to take over the role.
Hughton is already in Ghana and has reportedly met the president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, who has promised the Irish-born Ghanaian the Black Stars job.
