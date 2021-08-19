Ibrahim Tanko entreats Hearts to play international friendlies ahead of CAF Champions League

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has entreated Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak to play international friendly games in order to put the team in good shape ahead of their African campaign.

The Phobians enjoyed a successful 2020/21 season winning both the league title and the MTN FA Cup at the end of the season and will lock horns with Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in September 10, 2021 at away before hosting them at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg in September 17.



However, according to the former Borussia Dortmund marksman, a chunk of the player lack exposure and is of the view playing international friendlies will equipped ahead of the Champions League competition.

“They have a team but definitely they will need a striker who is sharp and good upfront for Africa”



“I also believe the team need to play international games with neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast because most of their player apart from Mohammed Alhassan, Caleb Amankwah, Afriyie Barnieh does not have that international experience and these games will help give them exposure as they prepare for the task in playing in Africa”