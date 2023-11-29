Ibrahim Tanko nets brace and provides an assist to lead FK Javor to big win over Voždovac

Later in the 52nd minute, Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Tanko made the game his own

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Tanko starred for his FK Javor side in the Serbian Superliga on Tuesday when the team played against Voždovac.

In the home match, the striker and his teammates showed a lot of quality and cruised to a big 4-0 win over the visitors at the end of the contest.



FK Javor opened the scoring today through a strike from Radivoj Bosić in the 43rd minute after he was assisted by Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko.



After recess, the home team picked up from the strong end of the first half and scored a second.



It was the same person who scored the opening goal, Radivoj Bosić.

Later in the 52nd minute, Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Tanko made the game his own. He capitalised on a good chance and equalised to make it 3-0 for FK Jovor.



With the hosts continuing to play well, Ibrahim Tanko netted his second of the day in the 78th minute to seal the 4-0 win for his team.



The victory has now taken FK Javor to 8th on the Serbian Superliga table.



