Ibrahim Tanko reveals why Kwasi Appiah sacked him

Ibrahim Tanko worked under former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Ibrahim Tanko sacked as Black Stars assistant coach

Tanko wins UEFA Champions League in 1997



Ibrahim Tanko says he doesn't have a problem with coach Kwasi Appiah



Coach Ibrahim Tanko has lifted the lid on why he was shown the exit door as the assistant coach of the Black Stars by James Kwasi Appiah.



The former Ghana international was sacked as assistant coach of the Black Stars after the team's disappointing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



He was reported to have fallen out with then-coach James Kwasi Appiah with speculations rife that Tanko was used as the scapegoat for the Black Stars' unsuccessful campaign in Egypt.

However, Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he didn't know the reasons why Kwasi Appiah relieved him of his duties as the assistant coach but he has heard rumors about why he lost his position.



"I don't know why Kwasi Appiah said that he couldn't work with me again but I have heard the rumors and the lies people have said about me," he said in an interview with Angel TV.



Tanko added that: "But Kwasi later got to know that the things he heard were not true but it's too late now and I have moved on from the issues."



Ibrahim Tanko spent two years with the Black Stars as the first assistant coach from 2017 to 2019.



He previously also worked under Volker Finke as the assistant coach for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon from 2013 to 2015.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







