Ibrahim Tanko scores winning goal for Javor Matis

Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Tanko

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko recorded his 2nd goal of the season during a 2-1 victory in their away fixture against Javor Matis on Saturday on matchday 7 of the Serbia Prva Liga.

Tanko scored in the 54th minute to secure Javor Matis victory after teammate Luka Lukovic cancelled a goal on the stroke of halftime.



The home side took the lead through centre forward Dejan Vidic in the 8th minute to settle their nerves and establish control. But the equaliser had knocked any hope of a victory as their momentum petered out when Ibrahim scored what was the winning goal.

The left-winger has two goals and an assist to his credit this season.



Javor Matis are in 5th position in the second tier division of the Serbian league. Their next encounter is against Backa, who are 12th on the league table.