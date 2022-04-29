0
Menu
Sports

Ibrahim Tanko shares how he abandoned secondary education to join Dortmund

Ibrahim Tanko Dortmund Ibrahim Tanko | File photo

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko has opened up on how he abandoned school to join German giants Borussia Dortmund in 1994.

Tanko joined Dortmund at the age of 17 from Ghana Premier League outfit King Faisal.

In an interview with Angel FM, Tanko disclosed he had to drop out of the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESE) in Kumasi to pursue his football career at Dortmund.

"I was in Secondary School at Okess when I got the deal to move to Dortmund in Germany,”

“The club wanted a young striker from Africa and I got recommended so I had to abandon High school education to move abroad" he added.

Tanko, whose career was plagued by injuries featured 193 appearances for Dortmund and Freiburg in the German Bundesliga, scoring only 11 goals with 12 assists.

He retired from football in 2007 at age 30 due to injuries.

The former midfielder served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars between 2017 and 2019.

He is currently the technical director of Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions.

He previously worked with Cameroon as an assistant coach.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police