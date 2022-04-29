Ibrahim Tanko shares how he abandoned secondary education to join Dortmund

Ibrahim Tanko | File photo

Former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko has opened up on how he abandoned school to join German giants Borussia Dortmund in 1994.

Tanko joined Dortmund at the age of 17 from Ghana Premier League outfit King Faisal.



In an interview with Angel FM, Tanko disclosed he had to drop out of the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESE) in Kumasi to pursue his football career at Dortmund.



"I was in Secondary School at Okess when I got the deal to move to Dortmund in Germany,”



“The club wanted a young striker from Africa and I got recommended so I had to abandon High school education to move abroad" he added.



Tanko, whose career was plagued by injuries featured 193 appearances for Dortmund and Freiburg in the German Bundesliga, scoring only 11 goals with 12 assists.



He retired from football in 2007 at age 30 due to injuries.

The former midfielder served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars between 2017 and 2019.



He is currently the technical director of Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions.



He previously worked with Cameroon as an assistant coach.



