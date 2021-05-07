Idaho school shooting: How one child shoot three pipo for school in America

Di girl wey turn shooter be 11 or 12 years old, na so police tok

One girl reported to be 11 or 12 years old shoot and wound two oda students and one member of staff for one school for di US state of Idaho, police tok.

Di unnamed pupil, wey dey for sixth grade, carry gun enta Rigby Middle School for di city of di same name and open fire.



Di three victims dey expected to survive, officials tok am.



Authorities say one female teacher manage to disarm di girl and detain her until police take her into custody.



Di reason for di shooting no dey clear.



Di girl "comot one handgun from her backpack, fire multiple rounds inside of di school and out," one Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, add say di girl come from di nearby city of Idaho Falls.



FBI and local law enforcement don begin investigate di incident.

Pupil Yandel Rodriguez, 12, tell tori pipo for Associated Press say dem bin hear "one loud noise, and den e later get two more loud noises".



"Pipo come dey scream. Our teacher go inside go check am out, and e see blood," Yandel tok.



Dr Michael Lemon, trauma medical director for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, tell one news conference say di students wey dem shoot still dey for hospital and one of dem fit need surgery. He say one don wound for im two limbs. Dem treat di member of staff for bullet wound and send am home.



"With di assistance of oda high schools, we don actually run mock-shooting, mass-casualty situations and so our trauma system dey prepared for dis wen e happun," e tok.



"Di fact say di injuries no too plenti as e be - no be say dem no bad e fit worse pass dis one - we feel absolutely blessed."



Chad Martin, di local schools superintendent, say dem go close schools on Friday and counsellors go dey available.

"Today we get di worst nightmare wey one school district fit encounter," he tok. "We prepare for am but you' never truly prepared."



President Joe Biden recently announce im first steps since e take office to tighten gun controls afta series of mass shootings.



E include efforts to set rules for some guns, bolster background checks and support local violence prevention.



Last month, Oga Biden describe di level of gun violence for di US as "international embarrassment".



