Iddrisu Baba on target as Mallorca draw in Spain

Iddrisu Baba's goal was not enough to secure his team victory

Ghana defensive midfielder Iddrisu Baba scored but it wasn't enough as Real Mallorca drew one all with Cadiz in La Liga.

Baba’s goal looked to have secured three points for Mallorca but Cadiz equalised in stoppage time.



In the 28th minute, Iddrisu went into Cadiz’s box for a corner. The ball fell kindly into his path and he made no mistake, scoring with a low finish.



The away side defended the slender lead until the 91st minute when they conceded a penalty, which was converted by former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo.

Mallorca players looked dejected at the end of the game while Cadiz celebrated the stalemate.



The goal was Baba’s second of the season, having scored his first early this month against Levante.