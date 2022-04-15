0
Menu
Sports

Iddrisu Baba returns to first team training

20220413 Mll Iddrisu Baba

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Good news for Ghana and Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba has recovered and joined his teammates in training on Wednesday.

Iddrisu Baba has stretchered off the field during Real Mallorca's match against Atletico Madrid.

On Saturday, the midfielder played in his team's 1-0 victory over La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old collapsed to the ground after a Thomas Lemar shot hit the Ghana midfielder in the face in the final moments of the much-anticipated game.

He was taken to the hospital after failing to recuperate from the shot to the face teammate Grenier replaced him.

He played a key role in the Black Stars' World Cup qualifying success against Nigeria last month.

Iddrisu appeared in both legs as Ghana overcame the Super Eagles on away goals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding