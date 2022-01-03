Iddrisu Baba signs off for AFCON with defeat to Barcelona

Black Stars midfielder, Iddrisu Baba

Black Stars midfielder, Iddrisu Baba featured for Real Mallorca as they suffered a narrow defeat to Barcelona in La Liga before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old lasted an hour and was replaced by Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta as Mallorca lost 1-0 on Sunday night in La Liga.



Luuk De Jong's 44th-minute strike separated the two sides at the Iberoastar Stadium.



Iddrisu's absence will be a huge blow for Mallorca due to his huge presence in the side this season. He has made 17 La Liga appearances for the returnees.

Meanwhile, Ghana will benefit from his presence at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this month.



He will fly to Qatar, where he joins his teammates for the pre-AFCON training before the tournament starts on January 9.