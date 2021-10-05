Iddrisu Baba targets more after landmark goal for Real Mallorca

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba is yearning for more after scoring his first goal in La Liga.

The Ghana ace emerged as the hero of the day in a matchweek eight clash with Levante on Saturday, his solitary strike ensured a 1-0 home win.



The goal was not just his first in the Spanish elite division but also his first effort for the club.



"I waited a long time to score my first goal. I had to wait four seasons and this is very important for me. I still have a lot of things to give,” Baba said of his landmark goal, as reported by his club’s official website.



“This was a very important match after the last few games. It was very hard and difficult, but in the end we got the three points and this will give us a lot of confidence.



“We all made sacrifices and, in the end, what is most important is the victory."



Significantly, the win lifted Mallorca to 12th position on the league table, six places above Levante.

Their current standing places them on course to maintain their elite division status, having just returned to La Liga after one season in the second-tier following relegation in the 2019-20 season.



Having found his much-searched goal, Baba will next switch attention to Ghana, whom he is expected to join for their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe.



The Black Stars are set to host The Warriors in a Group G matchday three fixture on Saturday, three days before travelling to Harare for the reverse fixture.



For Baba, the mission will not just be about seeing Ghana win full points at the expense of Zimbabwe but will also be about regaining his starting spot in the Black Stars line-up.



He was in the team as the West Africans laboured to beat Ethiopia 1-0 in their World Cup qualifying opener, but the 25-year-old lost his spot as Ghana played South Africa three days later. The second game ended in a 1-0 away loss.



Mallorca, meanwhile, play as guest of Real Sociedad in their first match after the international break.