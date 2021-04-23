Idriss Déby Itno funeral pictures: Chad President burial

Idriss Déby Itno die for front of battle ground

Di burial of Chad President Idriss Déby Itno don start even on top rebel groups threat dem.

Oga Déby bin die on Tuesday 20th April, 2021 afta dem shoot am for front of battle ground with rebels.



E die at di age of 68.



Mali and Guinea heads of state don already land di west central African kontri ahead of di funeral.



French President Emmanuel Macron go also travel go Ndjamena, even though rebels for ground don tear warning say make foreign leaders no show as gbege fit happun.



After di military honours and di different-different speeches, dem go do prayer for di Grand Mosque for N'Djamena.



Idriss Deby enta power for 1990 afta im overthrow Chadian President Hissene Habre - with the help of di French secret service.

Oga Deby na very clever tactician, na im be President Habre chief-of-staff, wey lead series of victories over rebel forces in di 1980s.



Afta six years in office, im set up Chad first multi-party political system and win elections dat year.



Tori be say im also get have health problems wey im dey travel go Paris for treatment for im liver.



Im gain a fifth term in elections for April 2016.



In 2018, parliament pass one controversial change to di constitution wey increase President Deby powers even though opposition bin warn say e go undermine democracy.



