Idriss Deby Itno son General Mahamat Kaka Déby go be Chad new leader

Di Chadian army don confam General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as head of military council

Di Chadian army don confam General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of slain president Idriss Deby Itno, go replace am as head of military council

Di appointment of di four-star-general dey come afta Chad President Idriss Deby Itno die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack earlier on Tuesday.



General Mahamat Kaka go take over as di interim president of di kontri and im go lead di nation for at least 18 months, na so army spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, announce for state radio.



Before dis announcement, General Kaka be di Chairman of di Transitional Military Council of Chad.



Im bin formerly serve as di second in command of di Armed Forces for di Chadian Intervention for Northern Mali (FATIM).

One political analyst, Dr Evariste Ngarlem Toldé tell BBC say di naming of Idriss Déby' son as leader violate Chad constitution wey tok say di speaker of parliament suppose take over in di event of presidential vacancy.



E add say di constitution also expect di speaker to organise elections wey Mahamat no go even be candidate.



