1
Menu
Sports

Idriss Yacine Diallo elected new President of the Ivorian Football Federation

Screenshot 20220423 204539 Idriss Yacine Diallo

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Idriss Yacine Diallo has been elected new President of the Ivorian Football Federation with 63 votes as his challenger Sory Diabaté polled 61 votes.

Idriss Yacine Diallo officially becomes the president of the Côte d’Ivoire football federation, following a second round of voting today in Abidjan.

Didier Drogba didn’t get enough votes in the elections to become the new president of the Ivorian Football Federation and dropped out in the first round.

The Chelsea legend now has failed twice and couldn’t join the list of former footballers like Samuel Eto’o, Denis Obua (Uganda), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Leodgar Tenga (Tanzania), Walter Nyamilandu and Congolese Jean-Michael M’Bono who later become President of their various country’s football governing body.

Iddris Yacine Diallo will lead the Ivorian Football Federation for the next four years before at least the next elections.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame