Idriss Yacine Diallo elected new President of the Ivorian Football Federation

Idriss Yacine Diallo

Idriss Yacine Diallo has been elected new President of the Ivorian Football Federation with 63 votes as his challenger Sory Diabaté polled 61 votes.

Idriss Yacine Diallo officially becomes the president of the Côte d’Ivoire football federation, following a second round of voting today in Abidjan.



Didier Drogba didn’t get enough votes in the elections to become the new president of the Ivorian Football Federation and dropped out in the first round.

The Chelsea legend now has failed twice and couldn’t join the list of former footballers like Samuel Eto’o, Denis Obua (Uganda), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Leodgar Tenga (Tanzania), Walter Nyamilandu and Congolese Jean-Michael M’Bono who later become President of their various country’s football governing body.



Iddris Yacine Diallo will lead the Ivorian Football Federation for the next four years before at least the next elections.