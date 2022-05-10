If Agama speaks Ghana football will collapse - Attah Poku

Ghanaian journalist, Collin Atta Poku

Ghanaian journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has alleged that an unnamed person tried convincing Bechem United owner, Kinsley Owusu Achiaw 'Agama' to bet with his team.



This comes in addition to growing allegations of match-manipulation and betting in the Ghana Premier League.



Atta Poku Tweeted that the unnamed person told the bankroller to stake a bet on his team in Germany and South Africa.

According to the broadcast journalist, if the Bechem United owner decides to let the cat out of the bag, the football institution will collapse.



"I don't know if he will cooperate fully, but if Kingsley Owusu Achaw decides to speak, the entire house will come down. That greedy mongrel drove all the way from Accra to Bechem with 2 others to convince him to bet his matches in Germany & South Africa. Agama said this on radio," he tweeted.



During the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



Among the 7 goals were two own deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



Speaking with Asempa FM, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw said emphatically that some club officials and club owners are indulging in betting and match manipulation.

"It is worrying because we have come far but the problem is that most of the club administrators engage in bribery and betting," he told Asempa FM.



"We should not behave like ostriches because we are all involved in this and I am part of it. It is about time the Ghana Football Association crack the whip and ensure the issue of betting and bribery is out of our football because what happened over the weekend is shameful for our football."



"They (club officials) engage in bets. Several officials are involved, I know what I am saying. If the ethics committee invites me, I will come and explain to them. What they (bettors) are doing is destroying our game. We are all pretending not to be aware but we all know club officials are involved in this trade," he added.



