If I had my way, certain players wouldn't play for Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, former Black Stars captain, has said if he was in control of Black Stars' call-ups, certain players would not be invited to play for the national team.



The former Sunderland man believes the national team should be made competitive with players who will give the coach a 'headache'.



In an interview with Asaasie Radio, he admitted that he mostly felt that way while he was the captain of the team.

"Of course, it's obvious but you don't show it. You are in a group and you need to bring everybody together. It's a normal thing you can say to that 'oh this player, if I were (to be the coach) he wouldn't play' but it is not in your power to do that. You are leading the team and you don't have to show these things, you have to bring everybody together. But sometimes I feel like if I had my way this (player) would not be there. Because in the national team, we need people that can give the coach headache," he said.



Asamoah Gyan served Ghana for 16 years, from making his debut in 2003 to the last time he wore the Black Stars shirt, 2019.



Although he is currently inactive, Gyan is yet to announce his retirement at age 36.



He is the country's all-time top-scorer with 51 goals. 6 of the goals came at the World Cup, making him Africa's highest scorer at the tournament.



He also scored 8 of those at the Africa Cup of Nations, two behind Andre Dede Ayew who tops the list.

Asamoah Gyan last played active football in 2021 while he was at Legon Cities but ended his contract after the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



