If I watched Black Stars, I would have died - KT Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond has revealed that he had to stop watching Black Stars to save his life.



Contributing to a debate on the floor of Parliament over Ghana’s underwhelming showing at the AFCON, KT Hammond said he intentionally missed Ghana's final group game against Comoros. He said his decision was in regards to his health condition.



"If you mess about with this Black Stars, Mr. Speaker you will lose your life. I did not watch the match I must confess. For some reason, I have stopped watching them but on this particular occasion, Mr. Speaker I was not very well. I was afraid that if I watch them my collision was going to deteriorate. They have become pretty risky."



Ghana lost 3-2 in the said match which saw the exit of the Black Stars' from the tournament with just a point.

The team finished bottom of their group after losing to Morocco and managing a draw against Gabon in the previous two games.



The MP went on to descend on Black Stars, coach Milovan Rajevac for his 'racist' comment after the defeat to Comoros.



"One horrible statement that I'm told 'because I told you I didn't watch it (Ghana v Comoros) it was those who watched it that told me that he said it at the after match interview' he made a very stupid if it is true. Mr. Speaker, stupid statement, a derogatory statement, a racist statement that well he has come to make sure that we qualify for the world cup. Can you imagine?" he added.



Speaking after the defeat, Rajevac said his major priority is to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a comment Hammond believes is 'racist, stupid and derogatory'.



“I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup.” The unfortunate words of Coach Milo.



Meanwhile, Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, relieved Rajevac of his role after the terrible performance in Cameroon.