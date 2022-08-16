If I were young, I would have played for Asante Kotoko - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana player, Mohammed Polo

Ghana great, Mohammed Polo has hinted of regret for not playing for Asante Kotoko during his youthful days.

The former Black Stars forward nicknamed the dribbling magician spent most of his years as a player playing for Ghana Premier League giant, Hearts of Oak.



Speaking to Akoma FM on the back of speculations that Sulley Muntari could be joining Asante Kotoko after ending his stay at Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says he would join the Reds if he was Muntari.



“I wish I was also young like Sulley, I would have made the decision to play for Kotoko so that I can have a feel of what it is to play for a team like Kotoko to know how they do their things.



“If I was in my youthful days, I would have taken the same decision as Sulley. There's nothing wrong with what Sulley wants to do,” Mohammed Polo said.

The Ghanaian coach added, “I later joined Olympics after playing for Hearts of Oak for 21 years even though Hearts wanted me to retire. Hearts didn't play any farewell game for me after retiring.



“Honestly, I wish I was young again to play for Kotoko and experience how it feels because Hearts and Kotoko are the two greatest teams in Ghana.”



Meanwhile, Mohammed Polo has frowned against giving another chance to Asamoah Gyan to play for the Black Stars.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he is training in hopes he will get back into shape to have one last dance with the Black Stars.