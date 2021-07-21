If Kamaldeen Sulemana had joined Liverpool, he could have struggled - Coach Sarpong

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E Sarpong believes if new Rennes signing Kamaldeen Sulemana had joined a big club like Liverpool, he could have struggled.

The 19-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland on Friday, July 16, 2021.



Before his switch to France, Kamaldeen was linked to Dutch giants Ajax, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayer Leverkusen.



"Kamaldeen is very young, so joining Rennes will help him develop well. If he had joined a club like Liverpool, he could have struggled and will be farmed out on loan just like that," Sarpong told Bryt FM.

"Asamoah Gyan and other Ghanaian players started from there and I believe he is following their footsteps.



"Ghanaian players normally play for Rennes because they embrace Ghanaian talent, so I think it is good on the part of the player not to secure a move to a bigger team.



"I believe Rennes will help him [Kamaldeen] a lot and he will be able to learn a lot there going forward. I think it is a good choice for him and the club can help him develop into a world star.