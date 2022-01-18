If Milo had consulted me, I will have added Barnieh to AFCON - Ghana U20 coach

Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Barnieh

AFCON U-20 winning coach, Abdul Karim Zito says he would have recommended Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to Milovan Rajevac if he had consulted him before naming his Cup of Nations squad.

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals, with juts one in 180 minutes and Zito believes Afriyie Barnieh could have made the difference for the team.



“If he [Milo] had consulted me I’ll have added Barnieh, seriously. But he’s the coach, what he felt is not what I’m feeling. I have my criteria in doing my selections, he also has his criteria," he told Joy Sports.



Meanwhile, two of his coach Zito's U20 winning players were included in the Black Stars team for the tournament currently on going in Cameroon.

Maybe these two [Baffour and Issahaku] fell in his way of scouting his players. I scouted them for u20 before I scout you, first I look at the talent, awareness with and without the ball, physical appearance and then mental toughness,” Zito added.



The Black Stars play Comoros Island later on Tuesday evening.