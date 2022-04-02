7
If Otto Addo had failed against Nigeria the narrative would be different - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Otto Addo6R0A9964 750x536 1 Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, initiated a social media debate regarding Ghana coach Otto Addo.

Mr. Otchere-Darko has contemplated the scenario that might have emerged if Mr. Addo and the Black Stars had failed to qualify.

The post by the Danquah Institute's founder follows Mr. Addo's involvement in guiding Ghana to a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, seeking their fourth World Cup appearance, performed a tactical masterclass to draw 1-1 against the Super Eagles on Tuesday night to qualify on the away goal rule.

Their success has prompted well-wishes and congratulatory comments for the players, coach, technical team, and all stakeholders who helped make it happen.

The entire contingent has since met the President and Vice President at the Jubilee House. Coach Otto Addo is a brief statement at the meeting thanked the technical team, GFA boss, and former coaches for helping to make this dream a reality.





Source: footballghana.com
