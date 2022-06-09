0
If a move to Europe does not materialise, I will play in GPL – Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

1231202073337 M6htl8w331 Wpid Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Played His First World Cup Game On Saturday Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Footballer

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has confirmed that it is possible he will be seen playing in the Ghana Premier League next season.

The combative midfielder speaking to Radio Gold has disclosed that his agent is working on a deal for him to play in Europe in the 2022/23 football season.

According to him, should that move fail to materialize, he will play in the Ghana Premier League.

“I still have eyes to go to Europe, my agent is working on some project, there is nothing concrete on board right now so I don’t want to go in."

“But the most important thing is I need to stay fit, train well and stay fit and be ready for whatever that will come from Europe."

“But if in case I don’t get anything from there, the second option is to play in the Ghana Premier League,” Agyemang Badu shared.

The former Ghana U20 hero in the past has stressed that he would love to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

That move remains on the cards and could happen next season.

