If anyone calls me to use Olympics match for betting I will get him arrested – Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has stressed that anyone who will try to involve him in betting will be reported to the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, betting and match-fixing should not be tolerated in the country as it continues to make the Ghana Premier League unattractive.



“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching,” the experienced coach said in an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi.



Coach Annor Walker continued, “We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting before their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her.”



Meanwhile, the coach has disclosed that he has warned his players to stay away from betting or face sacking from the club.

“I have warned my players not to involve themselves in betting. They do so at their own peril. I have told them that every player who gets caught will be sacked from the team, no matter his contribution to the entire team,” Annor Walker emphasized.



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



