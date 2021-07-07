If our match against Techiman XI wonder was fixed, I knew nothing about it - Annor Walker

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics Annor Walker

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics Annor Walker has denied that their match day 32 game against Techiman Eleven Wonders was a a fixed match.

It has been widely speculated that the Accra-based club played out a match of convenience with Techiman Eleven Wonders who are battling relegation.



Techiman Eleven Wonders defeated Accra Great Olympics by a solitary goal from Abass Ganiu with five minutes to end the game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the game coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker says he knew nothing about any match of convenience.

“If it was a fixed game I knew nothing about it,” he said.



There has been widespread criticism about the conduct of the two teams in what was suspected to be a match of convenience with two matches to end the 2020/2021 season.