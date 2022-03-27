If we can’t beat Black Stars in Abuja, we don’t deserve to be at World Cup - Jay Jay Okocha

Former Nigeria international, Jay Jay Okocha

Former Nigeria captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has stressed that the Super Eagles have no business to be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the team is unable to beat Ghana at home.

The Super Eagles last Friday held the Black Stars to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when the first leg of the playoff tie in the African qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was played.



Ahead of the return fixture, Jay Jay Okocha has admonished the Nigeria national team to overcome Ghana in front of the home fans.



“If we cannot win our match at home, then we don’t deserve to be at the 2022 World Cup,” the ex-Super Eagles poster boy shared.



Okocha added, “We must win to qualify. And we will be playing in front of our fans.

“What other advantage do we need?”



The reverse fixture between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



