If we didn't score South Africa, would we have qualified? - Alhaji Grusah to Asamoah Gyan

King Faisal FC owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah has kicked against Asamoah Gyan's request to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan despite his inactiveness in the past two seasons, has declared his intentions to be part of Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup as he eyes a place in Otto Addo's 26-man-squad.



“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again. I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I’m improving faster than he thought," Asamoah Gyan said.



The statement from Asamoah Gyan has been met with mixed reactions as some Ghanaians including Christian Atsu have urged the officials of the Ghana Football Association to grant the final request of the legendary striker.



Alhaji Grusah who also doubles as a Black Stars Management Committee Member has joined the other faction who have kicked against calls for Asamoah Gyan to be included in the 26-man-squad for the World Cup.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan who supported South Africa over the soft penalty claim has no business requesting to be part of the squad because Ghana wouldn't have qualified for the World Cup if FIFA had ruled in favor of the Bafana Bafana.



Watch Alhaji Grusah's interview with GhanaWeb on Asamoah Gyan's request below:



